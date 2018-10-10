Bout shines the spotlight on Mvula

While most eyes will be fixed firmly on the IBF Continental Africa junior lightweight title fight between holder Azinga Fuzile and former multiple world boxing champion Malcolm Klassen at Orient Theatre on October 21, the spotlight will also shine on rising star Siphosethu Mvula.

Fuzile, 22, will also be defending his No12 spot in the IBF against the 37-year-old man who will be out to guard against his legacy and dignity.

Their 12-rounder will headline the bill organised by Rumble Africa Promotion of Thembalethu Ntuthu.

Mvula is from the Duncan Village Boxing Club which was home to Fuzile until the latter bolted last month and joined HotBox Gym of trainer Colin Nathan in Johannesburg.

Mvula will oppose Prince Dlomo from Soweto for the vacant ABU lightweight title in the main supporting bout.