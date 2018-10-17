Everyone should get a free basic amount of airtime and data in the same way that we have free basic water and electricity‚ Right2Know recommended on Wednesday at the Competition Commission's data market inquiry public hearing.

Regulatory authority Icasa should also regulate the cost of airtime and data to stop profiteering‚ the activist group said.

In addition‚ cell phone companies should improve the quality of service‚ including network outages‚ dropped calls‚ calls that don’t connect‚ and data coverage.

The range of numbers that are free to call (like police and ambulance) should be increased to include schools and hospitals‚ said R2K.

In its submission to the Competition Commission‚ R2K argued that "the outrageous cost of communication in South Africa is undermining people’s basic rights to access and share information – their right to communicate".

"South Africa has one of the most expensive data prices in the world‚ even when adjusted for cost of living. To put this into perspective‚ India only charges R11 for 1GB‚ Nigeria charges R22‚ Ghana R71‚ Russia R24 and Vodacom in Tanzania charges R98 for 1GB but R149 in South Africa‚" R2K stated.