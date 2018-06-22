Mchunu in a fight to restore battered pride
Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu returns to the ring tomorrow evening with the intention to redeem himself at the expense of Ricards Bolotniks of Latvia at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.
Mchunu failed to win both the WBC Continental Americas and WBC International titles from Constantin Bejenaru of Moldovia in November.
The talented left-hander, who is trained by Sean Smith, must win tomorrow in order to restore his pride and dignity.
Promoter Rodney Berman wants to match Mchunu with Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen in what could be a mother of all local shoot-outs on September 1.
Mchunu, 30, has 18 wins against four losses, while 28-year-old Bolotniks has 11 wins in 15 bouts.
Smith said: "Bolotniks is a far international standard opponent who narrowly lost to Mickie Nielsen. He is the right sort of guy for us, and Thabiso is saying, 'I am here, I've got the balls'."
Topping Golden Gloves "Bombs Away" programme tomorrow will be Mchunu's stablemate Thulani "Evolution" Mbenge.
Mbenge has won the SA, ABU and WBC International welterweight belts in a career which spans two years.
The 23-year-old takes a gigantic step towards stardom when he faces vastly experienced Diego Chaves from Argentina for the vacant IBO welterweight title.
Mbenge is undefeated in 13 fights, while the former interim WBA champion Chaves, 32, has 26 wins in 30 fights.
Cape Town-based referee Deon Dwarte will be in charge, while former middleweight boxer Terrence Makaluza, Jean Robert Laine of France and John Shipanauka from Zambia will be the judges.
Andile Matika will supervise the fight.
In another bout, newcomer Rowan Campbell takes on Malkhaz Sujashvilili for the vacant IBO Youth super middleweight title.
Campbell is undefeated in six fights, while his foe from the former Soviet republic of Georgia has a loss in 11 fights.
There will be two more fights.
All fights will be live on SuperSport from 8pm.