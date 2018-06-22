Mchunu in a fight to restore battered pride

Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu returns to the ring tomorrow evening with the intention to redeem himself at the expense of Ricards Bolotniks of Latvia at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Mchunu failed to win both the WBC Continental Americas and WBC International titles from Constantin Bejenaru of Moldovia in November.

The talented left-hander, who is trained by Sean Smith, must win tomorrow in order to restore his pride and dignity.

Promoter Rodney Berman wants to match Mchunu with Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen in what could be a mother of all local shoot-outs on September 1.

Mchunu, 30, has 18 wins against four losses, while 28-year-old Bolotniks has 11 wins in 15 bouts.