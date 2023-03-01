×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Susie Wolff to steer new all-female F1 Academy

By Reuters - 01 March 2023 - 15:16
Susie Wolff is a former racer who competed in German Touring Cars (DTM) and served as a development driver for the Williams F1 team.
Susie Wolff is a former racer who competed in German Touring Cars (DTM) and served as a development driver for the Williams F1 team.
Image: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Susie Wolff, former principal of the Venturi Formula E team and wife of Mercedes Formula One boss Toto, has been appointed managing director of the new all-female F1 Academy, Formula One said on Wednesday.

The new series aims to help young female drivers move up the motorsport ladder. No woman has started an F1 grand prix since the late Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Wolff is also a former racer who competed in German Touring Cars (DTM) and served as a development driver for the Williams F1 team.

Five minutes with teen racing sensation Kwanda Mokoena

The youngest South African to bear the title of Endurance Racing Champion, Kwanda Mokoena, will be taking on the Kyalami 9 Hour this weekend, which ...
Sport
1 week ago

The Scot will report to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I believe the F1 Academy can represent something beyond racing,” she said in a statement released ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

“It can inspire women around the world to follow their dreams and realise that with talent, passion and determination, there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

The inaugural season will include seven rounds with racers supporting the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"A terrible night": At least 32 dead and 85 injured in fiery Greek train ...
Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure