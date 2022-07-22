One team is stalling on Lewis Hamilton's diversity charter for Formula One, the seven-times world champion revealed on Thursday.
The Mercedes driver would not name the team.
"We are very close to getting this diversity inclusion charter going. I think it's still one team, still the same team, not willing to engage," he told reporters at the French Grand Prix.
"We've gone back and forth to them and for some reason they don't want to, but all the other nine teams have, which is really encouraging."
The charter, proposed by a commission set up by Hamilton, aims to encourage more diversity and help those from under-represented backgrounds enter the sport.
Hamilton says one F1 team is stalling on his diversity charter
Image: ANP via Getty Images
One team is stalling on Lewis Hamilton's diversity charter for Formula One, the seven-times world champion revealed on Thursday.
The Mercedes driver would not name the team.
"We are very close to getting this diversity inclusion charter going. I think it's still one team, still the same team, not willing to engage," he told reporters at the French Grand Prix.
"We've gone back and forth to them and for some reason they don't want to, but all the other nine teams have, which is really encouraging."
The charter, proposed by a commission set up by Hamilton, aims to encourage more diversity and help those from under-represented backgrounds enter the sport.
Hamilton 'disgusted' by reports of abusive crowd behaviour
Ferrari's Leclerc beats Verstappen to win in Austria
Ferrari's Sainz takes his first F1 win in British GP thriller
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos