×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Qatar Airways to become F1's main airline sponsor

By Reuters - 23 February 2023 - 09:13
Qatar Airways adds Formula One to a list of global sports sponsorships, which include world soccer's governing body FIFA and soccer clubs Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.
Qatar Airways adds Formula One to a list of global sports sponsorships, which include world soccer's governing body FIFA and soccer clubs Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.
Image: chalabala / 123RF

Qatar Airways will become the main airline sponsor of Formula One motor racing, the carrier said on Wednesday, replacing regional rival Emirates as the organisation's official airline.

The sponsorship announcement comes ahead of the 2023 season, which kicks off next month and will also see Qatar begin a 10-year run as host of a Grand Prix, to be held in October.

The state-owned carrier will become title sponsor of that race — now known as the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix — along with Grands Prix in Hungary and Emilia Romagna in Italy.

The airline's press release did not mention how much the sponsorship deal was worth or any other specifics.

Qatar Airways adds Formula One to a list of global sports sponsorships, which include world soccer's governing body Fifa and soccer clubs Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Dubai-based Emirates was Formula One's main airline sponsor for the last decade. 

Five minutes with teen racing sensation Kwanda Mokoena

The youngest South African to bear the title of Endurance Racing Champion, Kwanda Mokoena, will be taking on the Kyalami 9 Hour this weekend, which ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
EFF MPs storm stage, face off with police and are pushed out of Sona 2023