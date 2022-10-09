×

Sport

Verstappen wins second F1 title in rain-shortened Japanese GP

By Reuters - 09 October 2022 - 11:31
Race winner and 2022 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 09, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan.

Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after closest rival Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second post-race penalty.

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Ferrari's Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

The governing FIA said full points had been awarded for the rain-hit and shortened race. 

