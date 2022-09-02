Springboks now banking on their unique formula

After back-to-back losses, the pressure on the Springboks is mounting. And with the Rugby World Cup in a year, there are growing doubts about their chances of defending their title.
Rugby is a results-based sport, and you're only as good as your last game. And in their last game against the Wallabies, the Boks weren't that good. The standard of Test rugby has gone up a notch in the last couple of seasons, the tier-one nations can beat each other, while the tier-two nations have strengthened.
The Boks seem to have fallen behind, or it could be a case of the other caught up with them. The game plan that the Boks dismantled teams with in 2019 has been figured out by other teams, and they have been exposed in their losses at times.
Bok prop Trevor Nyakane, who was reinstated into the starting 15 for Saturday's game against Australia at the Allianz Stadium (11.35am), reiterated that the Boks are a process team and are not focused on the result.
The Bushbuckridge says there’s no need to hit the panic button just yet as the team is process-driven.
"In the Springboks squad, we thrive on helping each other and making each other better. Playing for the Springboks will always be an honour, it's always special," said Nyakane.
"We are working as a group to try and achieve a common goal. Going to the World Cup is sitting on one's mind at the back, but we are a process-driven team, we are looking at the next step, we'll try to analyse that and go for it." he said.
Jacques Nienaber's side has been their own worst enemies in recent weeks. They have been clinical in terms of taking opportunities they create, and luck has on been on their side.
Nyakane said the team knows where they went wrong in the last two Tests, and will look to rectify those wrongs when they take on the Wallabies on Saturday morning.
"In rugby, things can go your way or not. As a group, we spoke, and we thought we created enough opportunities. Unfortunately, we couldn't capitalise. We weren't happy with how things went. This week we went through all the processes, we are a process-driven team, not an outcome-based team. it's easier to see what went wrong when you're a process-driven team," Nyakane said.
Springboks now banking on their unique formula
Nyakane says process-driven play an Ace up their sleeve
Image: Steve Haag
