From substance abuse to Comrades podium

Dan Moselakwe Matshailwe claimed a podium finish in Sunday's Comrades Marathon, but a few years ago such an accomplishment was a pipedream for the athlete, who has turned around his life in a remarkable manner.
Matshailwe, who came in third in 5:36.25 behind Nedbank club teammates Tete Dijana and Edward Mothibi, has confessed he nearly destroyed his life with substance and drug abuse, only to be rescued from the streets by long-distance running.
"I used to get bored, with nothing to do, so I would go to tarvens and party a lot. That's how my addiction to alcohol and drugs started," Matshailwe told Sowetan.
"When you have too much time, you tend to do wrong things and I was a victim of that."
But from growing up in the remote village of Matau, some 100km from Rustenburg in deep rural North West, Matshailwe always had a promising career as an athlete. He drew on that talent and maximised it to good effect, so much so that it helped him quit the substance abuse.
"Taking running seriously helped me quit drugs. I did it without needing rehab," he mused.
Having only started running seriously in 2016, Matshailwe has enjoyed top 30 and top 10 finishes at famous races such as the Om Die Dam and Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, before bagging a commendable third this past weekend in his first try at the ultimate human race in KZN.
"It was was my first Comrades but I wasn't surprised that I did well because we planned it all with my teammates. We sent (Onalenna) Khonkhobe to set the pace and we followed," he said.
Matshailwe, who turns 29 in November, pocketed R90,000 for finishing third, but says he's not too bothered about the financial reward as he understands sponsors may have been hamstrung by Covid-19.
"The money for me is enough, running is not about money, it's about love," he added.
Given his background as a villager, where roads remain untarred and sports facilities almost nonexistent, Matshailwe called on parents of promising kids to take interest in their talent.
"It's not easy to make it as an athlete when you don't have support. Parents need to back their kids all the way. I would be happy if schools athletics can be revived, especially where I come from. Why not have cross-country running and five-mile relays to encourage kids to take up the sport?" said the former miner, who says he had to quit his job so he could pursue his talent.
From substance abuse to Comrades podium
Running changed modest Dan Matshailwe's life for the better
Image: Darren Stewart
Dan Moselakwe Matshailwe claimed a podium finish in Sunday's Comrades Marathon, but a few years ago such an accomplishment was a pipedream for the athlete, who has turned around his life in a remarkable manner.
Matshailwe, who came in third in 5:36.25 behind Nedbank club teammates Tete Dijana and Edward Mothibi, has confessed he nearly destroyed his life with substance and drug abuse, only to be rescued from the streets by long-distance running.
"I used to get bored, with nothing to do, so I would go to tarvens and party a lot. That's how my addiction to alcohol and drugs started," Matshailwe told Sowetan.
"When you have too much time, you tend to do wrong things and I was a victim of that."
But from growing up in the remote village of Matau, some 100km from Rustenburg in deep rural North West, Matshailwe always had a promising career as an athlete. He drew on that talent and maximised it to good effect, so much so that it helped him quit the substance abuse.
"Taking running seriously helped me quit drugs. I did it without needing rehab," he mused.
Having only started running seriously in 2016, Matshailwe has enjoyed top 30 and top 10 finishes at famous races such as the Om Die Dam and Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, before bagging a commendable third this past weekend in his first try at the ultimate human race in KZN.
"It was was my first Comrades but I wasn't surprised that I did well because we planned it all with my teammates. We sent (Onalenna) Khonkhobe to set the pace and we followed," he said.
Matshailwe, who turns 29 in November, pocketed R90,000 for finishing third, but says he's not too bothered about the financial reward as he understands sponsors may have been hamstrung by Covid-19.
"The money for me is enough, running is not about money, it's about love," he added.
Given his background as a villager, where roads remain untarred and sports facilities almost nonexistent, Matshailwe called on parents of promising kids to take interest in their talent.
"It's not easy to make it as an athlete when you don't have support. Parents need to back their kids all the way. I would be happy if schools athletics can be revived, especially where I come from. Why not have cross-country running and five-mile relays to encourage kids to take up the sport?" said the former miner, who says he had to quit his job so he could pursue his talent.
Comrades is like an addiction I can't shake off
Comrades hero Dijana plans to build home for his family
'Athletes aware of Comrades Marathon medical risks'
Comrades winner Dijana has no plans to quit job as security guard
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos