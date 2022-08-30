×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

'Athletes aware of Comrades Marathon medical risks'

Association sends condolences after runner collapses and dies

30 August 2022 - 08:47
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
A runner is stretchedered off for medical attention during the grueling 90km Comrades marathon.
A runner is stretchedered off for medical attention during the grueling 90km Comrades marathon.
Image: Darren Stewart

Comrades Marathon Association chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo says they do warn runners of the medical risks that come with running the 90km ultra-marathon. 

This comes after the death of Hollywoodbets Athletics Club runner Mzamo Mthembu, who participated in Sunday's gruelling, energy-sapping event.

According to Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE, Mthembu is said to have had complications along the route and collapsed in Pinetown on his way to Durban. He was then taken to Westville Hospital where he sadly died.

Ngcobo passed on his condolences to those who were close to Mthembu and the rest of the 16,000 Comrades Marathon entrants. 

"We wish to pass on our condolences to the family, club and everyone who was involved in this Comrades, it's very unfortunate," said Ngcobo. 

"We have heard about it. We are still in consultation with the club. Our medical team is working on getting a finalised medical report on the runner and including those who are in the hospital," he said.

The Comrades Marathon is known as the ultimate human race for a reason. It is a tough test and very much gruelling on the body. Not everyone can run the distance of 90km from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. 

Ngcobo revealed that they do communicate with the runners to warn them about the possible medical implications that may come with running the ultra-marathon. 

"We do everything for runners to understand what they're in for and at the same time we don't want to be alarmists," he said. 

"Runners have clubs and managers. From our side we communicate all the information to the runners, including the implications of the humbling race. 

"We try to encourage runners to be fit and proper for race day, physically, mentally and health-wise to make sure they don't go to race day with any form of preconditions," said Ngcobo. 

Runner's death mars return of Comrades Marathon

Condolences are pouring in for Mzamo Mthembu, a Durban runner who died during the Comrades Marathon on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Comrades winner Dijana has no plans to quit job as security guard

Though he has received a big financial shot in the arm via his fantastic 2022 Comrades Marathon victory Tete Morena Dijana has no plans to quit his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Comrades hero Dijana plans to build home for his family

Comrades Marathon champion Tete Dijana says he wishes to compete in overseas marathons but does not have an agent to help him out.
Sport
6 hours ago

Mental strength key in preparing for Comrades – defending champ

Comrades Marathon defending champion Edward Mothibi says one needs to be mentally strong to prepare and complete the ultra marathon, which will take ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...