Sport

Emalahleni to host youth netball tournament

Hundreds to descend on Mpumalanga high school for event

By Sowetan Reporter - 08 July 2022 - 10:34
The Telkom Netball Championship (TNC) is back.
Hundreds of potential netball stars will participate in the Telkom Netball Championship (TNC), a junior netball tournament taking place in Mpumalanga next week.

This year's games will mark the second instalment of the competition that will feature more than 1,100 players from across SA. The championships will be hosted by Hoërskool Generaal Hertzog in Emalahleni, from Monday to Friday next week.

“The TNC provides a great opportunity for players aged between 16-19 years old to prepare, compete and be exposed to university and provincial team scouts. It is also an opportunity to speak to a wide group of people ranging from young players participating and the parents and supporters who will be attending the event. Since the onset, the aim is to also give team managers, coaches, umpires and administrators an opportunity to get involved in the game and develop in their roles,” organisers said in a statement.

“This tournament has become the perfect launch pad for young girls across SA to showcase their skills and talent. It plays an important role in closing the gap in the development of netball as well as making it more accessible for emerging talent that can be nurtured into national heroes and international superstars of the future,” remarked sponsor Telkom’s chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu.



