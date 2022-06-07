SA netball enters ‘historic’ professional era with contracts for players

In a first for SA netball, national players have been given contracts as the federation gears up for the World Cup in Cape Town next year.

A total of 24 players were signed in April, of whom 17 are locally-based.

“Over the past three years I have been speaking about the need for and importance of turning the sport professional,” Netball SA (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwane said on Tuesday.

“This process, this moment right here is edging us closer to that goal. I am glad we are here and we are starting with 24 players.”

She said the contracts were performance-based and players were on training programmes put together by the coaches. Players would have to attend training camps.

“We are making history with having these players as the first group of contracted players in SA,” Molokwane said.

“I believe we are on the right track and will make valuable progress towards turning netball professional with a move like this.”

Netball SA contracted players: Khanyisa Chawane, Marlize de Bruin, Izette Griesel, Kamogelo Maseko, Tarle Mathe, Tshina Mdau, Nomfundo Mngomezulu, Bongiwe Msomi, Lungile Mthembu, Sesandile Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Lenize Potgieter, Karla Pretorius, Lefébre Rademan, Monique Reyneke, Nicola Smith, Nicholé Taljaard, Elmeré van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Jamie van Wyk, Ine-Marí Venter, Zanele Vimbela, Boitumelo Mahloko, Phumza Maweni.