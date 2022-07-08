×

Soccer

Moriri to use Shield to gauge team's readiness for new season

Young Brazilians take on Bucs in reserve league cup

08 July 2022 - 10:25
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Surprise Moriri, coach of Sundowns reserve side is hard at work preparing his charges for the new season.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns reserves head coach Surprise Moriri wants to use the DStv Diski Shield to fine-tune his squad before the start of the Diski Challenge season.

Sundowns have been unlucky in the Diski Shield in the past, falling short in the final twice against Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows. 

With the knockout competition set to resume this weekend, they will be approaching it cautiously. The young Brazilians will take on Orlando Pirates tomorrow at the Wits Football Stadium at 12.30pm. Sundowns finished in seventh place in last season's DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) and they are looking to improve on that showing. 

With the new season on the horizon, Moriri, who is cutting his teeth in coaching, wants to build a team that will be competitive in the DDC and he's looking to the Diski Shield to give him an indication of where his team is. 

"We have to acknowledge that it is a preseason tournament. We are still trying to form a team and also make sure we get the combinations within the team," said Moriri. 

"The preseason has been going well. We will continue with this tournament. This is going to be our first official game; we have played some friendly games. The test will be on Saturday, to see how far our team is and which areas we can strengthen. 

"This season we want to assemble a competitive team. We have a team from last season we just have to continue with and put in other players from the academy and outside. But the core of the team will be the players we have from last season," he said. 

With the preseason campaign in full swing, Moriri appreciated the support they have been getting from the first team, saying they have been showing interest in the development of the reserve coaching staff and players. 

"It's always a continuous communication with the first team, they're very interested in our academy players," said Moriri. 

"They always want to know and see who they can rope in the first team and further develop. Most importantly, they have been checking on how preseason is going and where they can help, making sure they can motivate us so we can continue developing these boys," he said.  

