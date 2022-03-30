Netball Proteas pledge support for SA cricket women in semi showdown

Netball Proteas captain Bongi Msomi and her team have pledged support for the SA women’s cricket team in their ICC World Cup semifinal clash against England on Thursday.

SA beat rivals India in dramatic fashion on Sunday to secure their semifinal spot against England at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch (starts Thursday 3am SA time) where they will battle for a place in the final against Australia on Sunday.

“We have watched your progress through the tournament with extreme pride and we were all excited when you reached the semifinals,” said Msomi, who will lead the Netball Proteas in the Commonwealth Games in August.