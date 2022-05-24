Proteas captain Msomi lauded for keeping Fireballs alight on court

Golden Fireballs head coach Elsje Jordaan has praised captain Bongi Msomi for being the glue that's kept the team together during their good run in the Telkom Netball League (TNL).

The Fireballs have been overly dominant in this season's TNL, topping the log standings of Division One, winning five of their opening games in the two legs so far. They are seen to have come out of the shadows of their rivals the Jaguars, who are in second place.

Jordaan has credited the good results to the team's chemistry in the dressing room, youth and experience and the player's willingness to fight for each other on the court. "The players work extremely well, we are blessed with a balanced squad. We have a mixture of experience and youth," said Jordaan.

"The girls are getting along so well, we're a happy camp, they play for one another when they go out, they're having fun.

"We keep on reminding ourselves that we are blessed to have this wonderful team. They play for one another and work hard at the moment. Hopefully, we can continue putting in the hard work," she said.

In their ranks, the Fireballs have Proteas captain Msomi, who is also the captain of the side. She's been instrumental on and off the court. Working with a world-class player like Msomi has been a pleasure for Jordaan, giving her the responsibility of leading the girls, managing her workload and giving the right coaching.

"Bongi is a fantastic leader, she leads by example and the players look up to her. She's got a wealth of experience, we're fortunate to have her," said Jordaan.

"At the same time, we also realise that she's under pressure for being the Proteas captain. She knows she's got our full support

"Out of a coaching point of view, I'm trying to keep investing in her and help her improve her game. Players are players, they need coaching no matter who they are. She's open to learning.

"We're very fortunate to have her here. The youngsters get strength playing with her, she's massively important for us," she said.

In Division Two in the TNL, the Aloes from Eastern Cape are on top having won all six of their games. They are vying for a third title and hopefully clinch promotion to Division One.