×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Dominant Jaguars have desire to win more titles

New season to be played across two provinces over eight weeks

13 April 2022 - 07:59
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokoane, far right, poses with players at yesterday's launch of the Telkom Netball League.
Netball SA president Cecilia Molokoane, far right, poses with players at yesterday's launch of the Telkom Netball League.
Image: Supplied

After winning the Telkom Netball League (TNL) Division One five times in a row,  defending champions the Jaguars are still hungry for success, according to their star player Melodine Jacobs. 

Jacobs was present during the launch of the new TNL season yesterday at Southern Sun Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg. As a representative of the Gauteng team, she was handed the trophy to take back to the team’s trophy cabinet.

With the return of the TNL on the horizon, there’s an air of excitement within the netball fraternity. The new season will be played across two provinces over eight weeks.

KwaZulu-Natal will host the opening power week of the tournament from April 26 until May 1, with the matches being played at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

Gauteng will then host the remaining matches of the league from May 20 until June 19 at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

With the fourth edition of the TNL coming, Jacobs assured they still have the desire to win more titles as they step into a new era. The Jaguars will be led by a new coach this season, with Rozanne Mathys at the helm as Jenny van Dyk has taken on the role of mentor coach. 

“We still have the same goals, every team has this goal to win the league,” said Jacobs. “Now that we have a different coach the structure is different, it’s a different team. We have a different environment within us, we’re looking forward to working together and getting to know each other and gelling as a team. That’s the main thing,” she said. 

With a target on their backs and every team wanting to dethrone Jaguars, they will be up against it this season. Jacobs knows it will be hard to defend their title this season. “I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, it won’t be easy,” said Jacobs on the prospect of defending the title. 

“It’s never easy, but who’s looking for easy anyways. When things are tough that is when you come out strong. Things are different, the coaching style is different, but at the end of the day we all have the same goal, that’s all that matters,” she said. 

Netball Proteas pledge support for SA cricket women in semi showdown

Netball Proteas captain Bongi Msomi and her team have pledged support for the SA women’s cricket team in their ICC World Cup semifinal clash against ...
Sport
1 week ago

Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst calls up players for camp and trials

Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst has convened a trials and squad camp in Stellenbosch as the national side continues with preparations for ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst upbeat about year ahead

Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst is planning a full training camp over Easter before the Telkom Netball League starts in May.
Sport
1 month ago

SABC, SuperSport pen deal to televise Netball World Cup

The 2023 Netball World Cup stakeholders have confirmed that SuperSport, SABC and Telkom will be the official broadcasters of next year's world cup ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tankers float away, homes flooded as rain batters KwaZulu-Natal
LIVE: Jacob Zuma trial April 11