Fireballs overcome Jaguars to be crowned netball champion

Another Telkom Netball League campaign came to its conclusion with the Golden Fireballs and the EC Aloes emerging as the big winners respectively, clinching Division One and Two titles.

The Fireballs became the third team to win the competition, joining the FS Crinums and Jaguars. The final of Division One saw the two teams from Gauteng, the Fireballs and Jaguars, battle it out at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria. In what was a tightly contested match, it was the Fireballs who came out on top with a 35-32.

The Fireball’s win was credited to head coach Elsje Jordaan’s growth as a coach after her spells as Crinums, Stings and SA U21 mentor and also to having a strong leadership duo in Bongiwe Msomi and Monique Reyneke.

“I had a lot of teams that I started out in but I never had the chance to finish. I grew as a coach and became wiser. I started to understand the game well. It takes time for a coach to settle in and know what you’re all about," Jordaan.

“I started to feel comfortable in my own skin. Having this group of players is any coach’s dream. We had depth and inspirational leaders in Bongi and Monique. Both of them took complete control of both sides of the court.

“They had to do some babysitting, we have a lot of babies. I had to be tough on them and say they have to guide the youngsters and the youngsters bought into it,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Division Two the EC Aloes showed total dominance as they went undefeated in the season to win their third successive title. They then went on to beat the Kingdom Stars 42-39 in the relegation play-off match to make a return to Division One for the first time since 2014.

“The last time the Aloes were in Division One, was when I was a player, so I’m proud as a coach,” said Aloes head coach Sameshia Esau.

“Being undefeated and moving to Division One for me as a young coach shows I have players who believe in me. To compete in Division One is not like competing in Division Two. I feel like the Eastern Cape has to look into this,” she said.