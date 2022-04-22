All on track for 2023 Netball World Cup

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says they are on track with their preparations for the Netball World Cup 2023 in Cape Town next July.

This will be the first Netball World Cup to be hosted on African soil and will see SA complete the rare feat of hosting cricket, rugby, football and netball world cups. All matches will be played at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Speaking to the media in Johannesburg yesterday during sponsor announcement briefing, Molokwane was able to give an update on how the organising of the netball spectacle is going. “We are moving, the train is moving where it should according to World Netball guidelines, regulations and time frames, we are on schedule,” said Molokwane.

“I can’t be happier than I am now, we had the world netball representative come into the country two weeks ago, she was happy with what she saw. She came to check the venue... that is key to them. They checked if the hotels are good for the players, if they can do other things.

“The key thing is the players should settle and enjoy what they are doing. The players should go there and compete,” she said.

Netball SA signed a two-year partnership with sports betting company Hollywoodbets. The new sponsors logo will now be displayed on all playing kit and on the court throughout the Telkom Netball League, as well as the Proteas matches.

Sandisiwe Bhengu, Hollywoodbets head of operations: Africa, elaborated on the newly formed partnership.

“Hollywoodbets has had the pleasure of sponsoring netball teams across the country with sports kits through our community initiatives,” said Bhengu. “We are excited to take our contribution one step further by being a crucial driving force behind the development of the sport of netball and these talented ladies."