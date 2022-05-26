Karate SA boss keeps world championships in sight

Karate SA (KSA) head Sonny Pillay is pushing his dream of hosting a world championships, telling delegates in Durban for the Southern African championships this weekend he wants to bid for the 2024-2025 global tournament.

Pillay, who had previously spoken about targeting the 2023 championships, which have since been awarded to Budapest, also secured the continental championships in Durban for the end of the year.

“We can confirm that Karate SA has expressed special interest in making a bid and hosting the World Karate Federation’s prestige World Cup tournament in Durban along the Indian Ocean shorelines and within the Sadc [Southern African Development Community] cluster of sister-friendly countries,” Pillay said at a press conference this week before the tournament.

“If we are able to manage this and the summer championships professionally, expertly and collectively within the spirit of the African bloc, there will be no doubt that SA could emerge firm favourites to host the biggest, prized karate tournament.”