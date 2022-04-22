Simbine triumphs as drama marks day one of SA champs

Agony and triumph were the themes of day one of the ASA national championships that got under way at the Green Point Athletics Stadium on Thursday.

The morning came bearing bad news as Wayde van Niekerk announced that he would be pulling out of the championships due to a hamstring injury. The Bloemfontein native was scheduled to return to the track for the first time this year and race in the 100m and 200m events and show what he has been up to at his US base, however, it was not meant to be.

Van Niekerk was a dejected figure when he broke the news to the media. "I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the national championships. I was excited to compete this week but, unfortunately, things have not been going my way the last few weeks," Van Niekerk said.

"But my spirit is still high and I'm going to keep putting in the hard work. For now, I'm looking forward to getting back to work and doing what needs to be done. Thanks to everyone for the love and support, and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

Before the day's heats commenced, Athletics SA confirmed on its social media pages that teenage sensation Viwe Jingqi also had to retire from the SA champs after picking a suspected hamstring niggle during the warm-ups. The 17-year-old had been primed to make her debut at the meet and to go up against those she admired.

She missed out on the 100m women's final where Carin Horn won with a time of 11.54, returning to the top as the queen of the sprint after a two-year hiatus because of a doping ban. There were tears for defending champion Reabetswe Moloi, who was disqualified for a false start.

In the 100m men's final Akani Simbine, who ran in the colours of Central Gauteng Athletics instead of the usual Athletics Gauteng North, won his sixth national title in 10.31. Bradley Nkoana and Neo Mosebi finished second and third.

Caster Semenya continued to show her supreme athletics ability when she came second in the 5,000m women's race, finishing in 15:31.50 behind the experienced Dominique Scott, who aced the race in 15:31.50.