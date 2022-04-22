'No two bulls' as Da Gama joins Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune United CEO Jonas Malatji is adamant that despite the presence of Owen da Gama and McDonald Makhubedu at the club there won't be two bulls in one kraal.

Having emerged as one of the surprise packages of the season a few months ago, Sekhukhune have declined in recent weeks. Babina Noko are winless in their past six DStv Premiership outings. This has jeopardised their chances to finish in the top eight. In their bid to mend the situation, the club hired experienced mentor Da Gama on Thursday to work hand in hand with Makhubedu as co-coaches.

“Makhubedu and Da Gama are brothers. They will work together in peace. Da Gama has been in the game for a long time... he's done it all. Makhubedu is excited to work with such an experienced coach,” Malatji told Sowetan on Thursday.

Malatji emphasised the arrival of Da Gama wasn't a strategy to push Makhubedu out of the club. Da Gama had been jobless since leaving TS Galaxy last September. The Sekhukhune boss also confirmed Da Gama will be at the club beyond this season without revealing the duration of his contract.

“We're not trying to push coach Makhubedu away. Maybe if we brought Da Gama as a technical director you would have said we are planning to get rid of Makhubedu but it's not the case. They will work well together. The mandate for them is a top-eight finish but if it doesn't happen we will try by all means next season. Da Gama didn't only join for the remainder of the season, his contract runs beyond this season,” Malatji explained.

Da Gama is expected to be in the dugout with Makhubedu when Sekhukhune visit Golden Arrows, who'll have caretaker co-coaches Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi in charge for the first time after the departure of Lehlohono Seema, at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.