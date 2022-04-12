Teen 100m sensation Jingqi to launch senior career at Germiston Grand Prix

Rising sprint star Viwe Jingqi wants to test herself against established sprinters and give them a run for their money when she lines up at the fourth and penultimate Athletics SA Grand Prix Series in Germiston, Gauteng on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old high school pupil and athlete from Engcobo in the Eastern Cape who has dominated the junior ranks made headlines last week when she set a new SA under-18 100m record with a 11.22 sprint at the Junior and Youth Athletics Championships in Potchefstroom.

Jingqi will launch her senior career at the Germiston leg of the Grand Prix Series.

“I’ve very excited but nervous at the same time because I don’t know what to expect,” she said.

“I want to test myself as people are starting to put pressure on me to keep running fast.