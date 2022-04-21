Emotional Akani Simbine wins 100m, Dom Scott downs Caster

Akani Simbine won SA 100m crown No 6 in Cape Town on Thursday, but it was his most emotional by far, as he broke down in tears in a media interview soon afterwards.

Simbine, fourth at the Tokyo Olympics last year, turned to his rivals as he crossed the line in 10.31, just three-hundredths of a second in front of 17-year-old Bradley Nkoana, the SA under-18 champion. Neo Mosebi, the SA under-20 title-holder, was third in 10.34 and Henricho Bruintjies fourth in 10.40.

Simbine waved his index finger at them to show he was still the top sprinter in the country, a title he’s held since 2015, apart from 2016 when he withdrew injured.

This was a rare display for an athlete who started his career with the nickname “Mr Chill” because of his laid-back attitude.

And in the immediate wake of his triumph, after a tough few weeks during which he ran a slow 200m, failing to break 21 seconds, and then finishing second to Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala over 100m a week ago, he couldn’t hold off the raw emotion .

“Mentally it’s been a rough couple of weeks because everybody’s been coming at me saying, 'Akani’s gone, Akani’s gone, he’s not the same since Olympics',” said Simbine.

“I’ve worked hard for this, I’ve worked so hard to be where I am. It’s not something I’ve just been given.