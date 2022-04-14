Omanyala draws first blood against Simbine in Germiston

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala dipped under 10 seconds as he downed local hero Akani Simbine in their 100m shoot-out at the fourth meet of the Grand Prix series in Germiston on Wednesday night.

It was a powerful run on a chilly night where the small crowd was also treated by 100m hurdler Marioné Fourie, who finally dipped under 13 seconds in the women’s 100m hurdles, and Clarence Munyai, who dominated a classy 200m line-up.

The clash between Simbine and Omanyala had been billed as the main attraction of the two-hour show.

It pitted the African record-holder, Omanyala with a 9.77 sec best, against the previous owner of the continental mark, Simbine on 9.84; the Kenyan upstart against the Commonwealth Games and African champion.

And it was Omanyala who drew first blood in what will be a long season as he stormed down the track to cross the line in 9.98 sec, well in front of Simbine in 10.11.