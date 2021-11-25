Where is Zhang Gaoli? Chinese politician accused by tennis star Peng keeps out of sight

Even as Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai appeared on a video call with the Olympics chief, the former vice premier she accused of sexual assault has stayed silent and out of sight - maintaining the veil of secrecy that shrouds China's political elite.

Zhang Gaoli, who turns 75 this month, was accused by the former Olympian in a Nov. 2 social media post of coercing her into sex three years ago. Peng said she and Zhang, who was vice premier when Beijing was awarded the upcoming Winter Games, had conducted an on-off consensual relationship until he broke up with her.

Her post was deleted soon after it was published and the topic has been blocked online in China. But when she vanished from public view for nearly three weeks, international concern for her safety was ignited, accompanied by the #WhereIsPengShuai hashtag.

Peng, 35, made a series of appearances over the past weekend, including a video call with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, but they have failed to dispel doubts among fellow athletes and global organisations over her welfare. Amnesty International accused the IOC and Bach of taking part in a "whitewash of possible human rights violations" by China ahead of the Games in February.

Less attention has focused on Zhang, who retired in 2018 and like nearly all top Chinese leaders stays out of the public eye in retirement. He and the Chinese government have not directly commented on Peng's claims, which Reuters has been unable to verify.

China's State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and has not commented on Peng's post or made Zhang available for comment.

"Letting Zhang come out to speak will result in a reputational loss that it doesn't want just before the Winter Games," said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

"Even if the party does decide to take internal disciplinary action against Zhang, they won't announce it right away, but will wait for the storm to blow over first, so as to show strength," he added.