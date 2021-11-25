Pick a persona to reveal the perfect jewels to gift someone special
American Swiss’s Ultimate Gift Guide puts the fun into fuss-free festive shopping
American Swiss has put together the Ultimate Gift Guide to make finding the perfect festive spoil for that someone special both fuss-free and fun.
The renowned jeweller has dreamt up a Style Squad featuring six distinct personas. All you’ve got to do is pick the one that best matches the sparkling personality of the person you’re shopping for, and you’ll find a wide range of gifts they’ll love:
Queen of Luxe
The Queen of Luxe knows her worth; she’s a self-care ambassador and a fan of the finer things in life. So she’s sure to treasure one of the exquisite pieces in the American Swiss Love Diamonds and Premier Diamonds collections, which feature everything from timeless tennis bracelets to dazzling cluster rings.
If she prefers spoils with a splash of colour, look to the Beautiful Blue collection starring topaz, sapphires and tanzanites, or the Precious Pink range with trendy morganites and tourmalines.
The Trend-Setter
The Trend-Setter is a master of cool. He’s everyone’s favourite dinner guest and, without a doubt, winner of best dressed. The gold-toned Icon Stainless Steel Pendant & Ring Set would be the perfect finishing touch to one of his stylish ensembles.
As a risk taker and go-getter who follows adventure wherever life takes him, he’ll no doubt also find all the hi-tech features of a Volkano Vogue Smart Watch handy.
The Style Icon
The Style Icon dresses for the job she wants and has a bomb look for any occasion. She’s never seen a trend she couldn’t rock, which is why she’ll be chuffed to receive a Minx Watch & Earstack Set.
The Classic
The Classic is the definition of suave who knows what he wants and says what he means. With his eye for timeless style, he’s sure to appreciate a Daniel Klein Leather Watch & Wallet Set or a Men’s Diamond Ring.
The Fun One
The Fun One is as OTT as her look. You’re going to need something with lots of wow factor to impress her — luckily American Swiss’s Premier Diamonds collection is full of show-stopping sparklers.
Her life is all about amazing experiences — especially when she gets to wear all her favourite pieces at once — so she’s also likely to love a Tempo Watch & Bracelet Set.
The Sweetheart
The Sweetheart believes less is more yet exudes loads of elegance. Her romantic, feminine style means she’ll adore the heart- or butterfly-shaped pendants that are part of American Swiss’s Minx Watch & Necklace Sets.
WATCH | 'Tis the season to sparkle with American Swiss's Ultimate Gift Guide.
You’ve no doubt recognised a couple of the recipients on your festive gift list among this Style Squad — or perhaps one of these personas describes you to a tee.
Whether you plan on spoiling someone else — or yourself — with American Swiss offering special deals and discounts of up to 70% off, now’s the best time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
This article was paid for by American Swiss.