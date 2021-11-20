Djokovic adds pressure on China to find ‘missing’ star player

World No 1 Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific.

Former women’s doubles world No 1 Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on November 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex.

Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men’s ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities.

Asked for his thoughts following his victory over Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals on Friday, Serbian Djokovic said he supported the WTA’s threat “100%".