Jordaan expose shows women are ready to fight sexism

Well, Danny Jordaan is re-elected president of the South African Football Association (Safa) - thanks to the many male delegates who overwhelmingly sent a message to many women in SA and beyond that sexual assault and rape are but a figment of our imagination.

Did we expect Jordaan not to be re-elected as Safa's president, hell yes. In fact, we had expected Jordaan to have voluntarily resigned when rape allegations were made against him by Jennifer Ferguson instead of deflecting and suing those he accused of being behind the rape allegations and assisting Jennifer to bring him down.

Safa's predominantly male membership has and continues to be part of a system that consciously believe that a man is in the right in being a man and it is the woman who is wrong.

They, collectively and indivi-dually, are born and socialised in a system that controls women, in the words of a French writer Simone de Beauvoir, man can think of himself without woman.

She cannot think of herself with man. And she is simply what a man decrees, thus she is called "the sex", by which is meant that she appears essentially to the male as a sexual being.

For him she is sex - absolute sex, no less. She is defined and differentiated with reference to man and not he with reference to her; she is incidental, the inessential as opposed to the essential.

When Ferguson eventually mustered the courage through the #Me Too campaign to tell the whole world that she was raped by Jordaan, she - instead of Jordaan - became the story.

Questions were asked: why now; why did she wait this long? How can she accuse a married, family man of this hideous crime; how can she accuse a respected football administrator and ANC leader, a man who brought us the Fifa World Cup?

I can bet that most of the men in the Safa structures saw nothing wrong issuing a statement of support for Jordaan when he was accused of rape.

Now we are told there is another woman too. They support Jordaan because they see themselves in Jordaan, a powerful man.

They can only but see Jordaan side of story because they have found themselves in the same, if not similar situations, as Jordaan.