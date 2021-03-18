Child sexual abuse review slams English FA for 'institutional failings'

An independent report into decades of sexual abuse of young players in English football has strongly criticised the Football Association (FA), saying the governing body "did not do enough to keep children safe".

The 710 page review, conducted by Clive Sheldon QC, into the abuse of children between 1970 and 2005, found "significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse" and said the FA was slow to react when it became aware of problems in 1995.

Sheldon found there were at least 240 suspects and 692 survivors of sexual abuse as of August last year but said the actual number of cases was likely to be "far greater".

"It is clear that a great deal of sexual abuse did occur within football from 1970 to 2005," the report stated.

The review also found failings at eight professional clubs - Chelsea, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Southampton, Crewe Alexandra, Stoke City and Peterborough United.

Julian Knight, the chair of British parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said the FA's failure to protect children was "truly shocking".

"We could be looking at the biggest safeguarding scandal in football's history," he said.

"The FA has grave questions to answer about its past record and needs to reassure parents about what it's doing now to ensure that children are being kept safe from predators."

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the findings marked a "dark day for the beautiful game" and addressed the victims of abuse in a statement.

"No child should ever have experienced the abuse you did," he said. "What you went through was horrific and it is deeply upsetting that more was not done by the game at the time, to give you the protection you deserved."

Bullingham said systems and policies were now in place.

"As a game we failed to prevent this abuse. We all have to learn from that, in order to protect future generations. We will continue to keep safeguarding children at the heart of everything we do. The past must never be forgotten, and we must never be complacent," he said.