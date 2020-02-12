Patriarchy lets men dodge the bullet

There are debates around the legacy of Kobe Bryant, whether he is to be remembered as a superstar basketball player or as a rapist. Personally, I think we do not have to choose, simply because human beings are complex.

So, we are at liberty to remember Bryant as the basketball superstar, amazing father and husband.

But we can also remember Bryant as a rapist. Because, as I have written many times before, in this newspaper - rapists live among us. Rapists are fathers, sons, husbands and successful athletes.

I think we have difficulty reconciling this fact because we are obsessed with sanctifying the image of prominent men. Even more so, when they have died. Women are told to hush it because "this is not the time" or they are told to not speak ill of the dead but when have women ever been able to speak freely on their plight?

It seems society is never ready to speak on anything women face, issues to do with women always take the back burner, there is always something else to discuss! I digress. Speaking on the divisive legacy of Bryant isn't the aim of this piece. My fellow social commentators have in the past weeks ventilated this matter.

I want to speak about the many other powerful, prominent men who are alive and have managed to continue with their lives, despite the crimes they are alleged to have committed against women. One even went on to become the president of our country.