Politics must take back seat on issues of sexual assault

A few weeks ago, Danny Jordaan successfully clinched another term as president of the South African Football Association (Safa).

This was despite being called a "rapist" by Jennifer Ferguson who vehemently and confidently accused him of raping her in 1993 and remains steadfast in her quest for justice.

What is interesting is that the cloud hanging over Jordaan did not even hinder his candidacy to lead the football association again.

Nobody at Safa publicly reckoned with the sordid allegation(s), not even the women in the association. In fact, it seems the dust had in fact settled for Jordaan long time ago. There was no need for anybody to defend him and nobody grappled with the issue either.

Increasingly strange was that influencers in the republic were equally silent. There is no reckoning from our country's public figures, a single politician or prominent writers in the media.