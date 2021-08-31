Frustrated Xaba goes back to rehab for knee injury

SA long-distance runner Glenrose Xaba is going in and out of rehab to attend to her troubling knee injury.

She finished in second place in the Spar Women's 10km Challenge in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago.

However, Xaba, 26, completed the race with a painful knee, and she sat down after finishing her race to reflect on her journey this year.

“The knee injury is a problem. I was thinking of walking in the Spar ladies race. I attended rehab for three months, but stopped going. I have to go back if I want to do well in the Spar series. I am going in and out of rehab, and it is starting to frustrate me. The thought of going back makes me sad," Xaba told Sowetan.

She is planning to run a half-marathon event in Paris, France, later this year.

“I would have loved to do a marathon in London or Barcelona. However, with this knee problem, it would be impossible. We are looking at the 10km or a 21km race in Paris later in the year. I am hoping to run pain-free. My team will confirm the exact details of the race soon, they are finalising the information about the race," explained Xaba.

On Saturday, Xaba will run her second 10km race which is part of the Grand Prix series in Cape Town and hopes to go one-step better than her first race.

“It will depend on the competition on the day and my knee, of course. The doctors have been looking into it.... If I am declared fit to run, I will do my best to try to catch up. I am going into the race with a winning mentality," added Xaba.