Olympians ready as 10km series restarts

Johannes, Steyn and Van Zyl vie for grand prize

Three Olympians, Helalia Johannes, Irvette van Zyl and Gerda Steyn will headline the return of the Spar Ladies 10km challenge this week in Pietermaritzburg.



The race will be limited to 250 runners and takes place under strict Covid-19 regulations. The Grand Prix series consists of six races in Durban, Cape Town, Gqeberha, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg...