Medal prospect surfer Jordy Smith withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Surfer Jordy Smith has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics because of a knee injury sustained in training five weeks ago, the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) said on Friday.

The world No 7, considered a medal prospect, underwent surgery on his knee last month.

In media interviews a week ago he spoke as if he would be competing in Tokyo, saying he was aiming for gold.

His withdrawal leaves Bianca Buitendag as SA’s only competitor in surfing, which is making its Games debut.