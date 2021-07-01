Sascoc not sure about Olympics incentives

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is tightening its budget. The Olympic body will decide whether or not to reward the medalist as the Covid-19 pandemic has made financial matters difficult for most SA organisations.

In 2016, at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in Brazil, Sascoc gave incentives to podium finishers.

Gold medallists received a whopping R500,000 each, while silver and bronze medals earned SA athletes R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.

Sascoc chief executive Ravi Govender said the board would make the final call on the incentives for Tokyo in due course.

“In 2016 it was different as there was no virus, and everything went well. It has been a tough year and everyone is tightening budgets. The board will have to make the final call, but we have to understand that things are difficult [this time around]," Govender said.