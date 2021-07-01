Sascoc not sure about Olympics incentives
Covid has created financial problems for all, says Govender
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is tightening its budget. The Olympic body will decide whether or not to reward the medalist as the Covid-19 pandemic has made financial matters difficult for most SA organisations.
In 2016, at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in Brazil, Sascoc gave incentives to podium finishers.
Gold medallists received a whopping R500,000 each, while silver and bronze medals earned SA athletes R250,000 and R100,000 respectively.
Sascoc chief executive Ravi Govender said the board would make the final call on the incentives for Tokyo in due course.
“In 2016 it was different as there was no virus, and everything went well. It has been a tough year and everyone is tightening budgets. The board will have to make the final call, but we have to understand that things are difficult [this time around]," Govender said.
“There are allowances for the athletes and support staff at the Olympic village, and we have a budget for that. The incentive is a different thing altogether, and the board must consult with its stakeholders to find a solution for that."
Former Olympic medal winner in long jump, Khotso Mokoena, said the money comes in handy. He won silver in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in China, the only South African to win a medal in that Olympiad.
He earned a total of R1m from his efforts in the sandpit, and said he invested that money and started a business.
“I do not know how much they will get this year for making the podium. However, what I can tell you is that the money does help. If the athletes can get the incentives for winning the medals, I would advise them to invest it wisely. I started a couple of business ventures with my winnings."
