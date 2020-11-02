Loss of father and brother takes toll

Makhanya going through a rough patch

Almost forgotten road runner Mapaseka " Mapa Sexy" Makhanya is going through a difficult time. Last year, the speedster lost her younger brother through a tragic car crash, and that affected her performance.



Two weeks ago, the Soweto-born star buried her father. The death of her younger brother was hard to take for her father, and he got sick. He was in and out of the hospital...