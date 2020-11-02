Loss of father and brother takes toll
Makhanya going through a rough patch
Almost forgotten road runner Mapaseka " Mapa Sexy" Makhanya is going through a difficult time. Last year, the speedster lost her younger brother through a tragic car crash, and that affected her performance.
Two weeks ago, the Soweto-born star buried her father. The death of her younger brother was hard to take for her father, and he got sick. He was in and out of the hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.