How the players performed in the derby

Orlando Pirates’ 3-0 victory over traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium came out as a result of outstanding individuals. It was a bad day for Chiefs as their players committed errors that were punished in the end.

Sowetan Sports reporter Neville Khoza looks at how players in both teams performed.

Pirates players’ ratings

Richard Ofori 8/10

The Ghanaian international was solid and made crucial saves to deny Chiefs. Ofori also covered the 18-yard area well and was confident on the ball.

Wayde Jooste 6/10

Jooste struggled in the opening stages of the match and failed to close down Khama Billiat but managed to improve as the game progressed.

Innocent Maela 7/10

Maela was impressive in the match and never put a foot wrong. He was one of the players who were in contention for man-of-the-match.

Thulani Hlatshwayo 8/10

Hlatshwayo led the defense well and won aerial balls. He did well to close down Leonardo Castro before he was substituted late in the match due to injury.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza 4/10

Nyauza had a slow start and was beaten twice by Billiat earlier on. Nyauza recovered as the match progressed but it was not one of the best games for him.

Thabang Monare 6/10

Monare put in a perfect shift in his debut as he worked hard in the middle of the park.

Ben Motshwari 6/10

Motshwari had a good game, winning almost everything in the midfield. He gave Pirates control of the game.

Terrence Dzvukamanja 7/10

Dzvukamanja was impressive. He combined well with Vincent Pule down the left and grabbed an assist for Zakhele Lepasa to score the opening goal.

Vincent Pule 8/10

Pule was unlucky not to have received the man-of-the-match award as he had a brilliant game. He played well on the left wing, causing Chiefs defenders a lot of problems. He also scored the second goal for Pirates.

Thembinkosi Lorch 8/10

Lorch had a brilliant game and deserved the man-of-the-match award. He grabbed an assist when Pule scored from his cross before sealing Pirates 3-0 later on.

Zakhele Lepasa 7/10

He was lively from the start and gave Chiefs defenders problems. He scored the opening goal with a well-taken header.