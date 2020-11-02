Ofori was solid and made crucial saves to deny Chiefs
How the players performed in the derby
Orlando Pirates’ 3-0 victory over traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium came out as a result of outstanding individuals. It was a bad day for Chiefs as their players committed errors that were punished in the end.
Sowetan Sports reporter Neville Khoza looks at how players in both teams performed.
Pirates players’ ratings
Richard Ofori 8/10
The Ghanaian international was solid and made crucial saves to deny Chiefs. Ofori also covered the 18-yard area well and was confident on the ball.
Wayde Jooste 6/10
Jooste struggled in the opening stages of the match and failed to close down Khama Billiat but managed to improve as the game progressed.
Innocent Maela 7/10
Maela was impressive in the match and never put a foot wrong. He was one of the players who were in contention for man-of-the-match.
Thulani Hlatshwayo 8/10
Hlatshwayo led the defense well and won aerial balls. He did well to close down Leonardo Castro before he was substituted late in the match due to injury.
Ntsikelelo Nyauza 4/10
Nyauza had a slow start and was beaten twice by Billiat earlier on. Nyauza recovered as the match progressed but it was not one of the best games for him.
Thabang Monare 6/10
Monare put in a perfect shift in his debut as he worked hard in the middle of the park.
Ben Motshwari 6/10
Motshwari had a good game, winning almost everything in the midfield. He gave Pirates control of the game.
Terrence Dzvukamanja 7/10
Dzvukamanja was impressive. He combined well with Vincent Pule down the left and grabbed an assist for Zakhele Lepasa to score the opening goal.
Vincent Pule 8/10
Pule was unlucky not to have received the man-of-the-match award as he had a brilliant game. He played well on the left wing, causing Chiefs defenders a lot of problems. He also scored the second goal for Pirates.
Thembinkosi Lorch 8/10
Lorch had a brilliant game and deserved the man-of-the-match award. He grabbed an assist when Pule scored from his cross before sealing Pirates 3-0 later on.
Zakhele Lepasa 7/10
He was lively from the start and gave Chiefs defenders problems. He scored the opening goal with a well-taken header.
Subs were on the pitch for too few minutes to be rated
Siphesihle Ndlovu
Deon Hotto
Happy Jele
Fortune Makaringe
Nkanyiso Zungu
Chiefs players’ ratings
Daniel Akpeyi 4/10
Akpeyi was let down by his defense and there was not much he could have done for the three goals he conceded. He made some good saves towards the end to prevent the club from suffering more humiliation.
Ramahlwe Mphahlele 3/10
Mphahlele did not have a good game and did not offer anything going forward. He failed to close down Vincent Pule, who caused them problems during the match.
Philani Zulu 3/10
Zulu had a match to forget. He was caught ball watching when Pirates scored the opening goal through Zakhele Lepasa and struggled to cope with Thembinkosi Lorch’s movement.
Daniel Cardoso 4/10
Cardoso failed to organise the Chiefs backline as they were found wanting when Pirates attacked. He was also caught ball watching when Vincent Pule scored the second goal.
Siyabonga Ngezana 3/10
It was a match Ngezana would like to forget quickly. His marking was poor. He should have done better to stop Pule from scoring Pirates’ second goal.
Kearyn Baccus 4/10
Baccus didn’t do much to protect the backline and ended up losing possession easily. He did not have a good match at all.
Njabulo Blom 5/10
The youngster has been in good form recently. He tried on Saturday and had some perfect moments but it was not enough. Perhaps the occasion was too big for him.
Lebogang Manyama 3/10
He was quiet and didn’t do much. He was replaced on the hour mark by Bernard Parker.
Nkosingiphile Ngcobo 4/10
Ngcobo was ineffective and was replaced by Happy Mashiane, and the stage proved too big for him.
Khama Billiat 5/10
Billiat was Chiefs’ best player on the day. He gave Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza problems in the first half and could have put Chiefs ahead in the 11th minute but his efforts hit the crossbar. He also created chances in the first half before going quiet after the interval.
Leonardo Castro 4/10
Missed a glorious opportunity in the 20th minutes with only the keeper to beat but shot wide. He looked dangerous when he had the ball but went quiet in the second half.
Subs
Happy Mashiane
Bernard Parker
Lebogang Lesako
Keletso Sifama
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.