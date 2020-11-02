Impressive action, still no fans
Boxing champions crowned at weekend
Fight fans were treated to an exciting weekend boxing bonanza.
At Turffontein Racecourse, south of Johannesburg, Matshidiso Mokebisi won the vacant Gauteng junior welterweight title on points against Ndobayini Kholosa...
