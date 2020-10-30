Shock as top trainer Hunter dies

The SA boxing fraternity is mourning the death of trainer Lionel Hunter.

Hunter, 58, who had been unwell for quite some time following an operation last year, died yesterday.

Members of the Save Our Boxing forum poured their hearts out to the family of the deceased – a retired professional boxer who was in the middleweight and light heavyweight division from 1983 until 1986, chalking up 12 wins in 18 fights.

Andre Thysse, Gregory Clark, Sandile Xaka, Vusi Malinga, Dingaan Thobela and Loyiso Mtya are some of the many members of the forum, which aims to change the landscape of local boxing for the better, who wished Hunter’s wife – promoter Shereen Hunter – and her family strength during these trying times.

Collen MacAusland, who manages most of the fighters who are trained by Hunter, said: “This mighty warrior and general has obeyed and served his commander with excellence and shall not be forgotten. We not only admire but also strive to follow and live as bravely and courageously as our coach and brother during his life here on earth.”

Hunter’s friend and former dual world champion Brian Mitchell said the sport had lost a gentle giant. “He inspired many. His legacy will live on forever. My deepest condolences to his family, especially Shereen.”