The coronavirus is officially a national disaster, but what does this mean?

The coronavirus in SA is officially a national disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this during an address to the nation on Sunday night.

“We have now declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act. This will enable us to have an integrated and co-ordinated disaster management mechanism that will focus on preventing and reducing the outbreak of this virus,” the president said.

Government will now also be able to set up emergency, rapid and effective response systems to mitigate the severity of its impact, he said.

The head of government’s national disaster management centre. Mmaphaka Tau, formally gazetted this on Sunday.