South Africa

No more breathalyser tests in Durban to prevent spread of coronavirus

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 14 March 2020 - 08:08
eThekwini metro police have put a stop to the use of breathalysers at roadblocks due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.
eThekwini metro police have put a stop to the use of breathalysers at roadblocks due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

eThekwini metro police have put a stop to the use of breathalysers at roadblocks due to fears of the coronavirus spreading.

Steve Middleton, head of the metro police force, made the announcement on Friday in a widely circulated voicenote.

He later confirmed on Facebook that the voicenote was legitimate.

“I felt in the interests of both members of our service and the community at large to place an immediate moratorium on the use of alcohol breatherlysers at all roadblocks,” Middleton said.

He said this wouldn't hamper the policing of drink driving or driving under the influence — “but reduces risk to life and limb we currently face aligned to the spread of the coronavirus”.

Special Cabinet meeting called to discuss coronavirus

The South African government has called a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health ...
News
21 hours ago

Coronavirus: repatriated South Africans from China to be quarantined in Limpopo hotel

SowetanLIVE has learnt that the health ministry has identified a four-star hotel in Polokwane, Limpopo, as a possible quarantine centre.
News
1 day ago

SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister

A Free State man who was reportedly the first South African to have contracted coronavirus without traveling outside the country has now tested ...
Business
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X