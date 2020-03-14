No more breathalyser tests in Durban to prevent spread of coronavirus

Steve Middleton, head of the metro police force, made the announcement on Friday in a widely circulated voicenote.

He later confirmed on Facebook that the voicenote was legitimate.

“I felt in the interests of both members of our service and the community at large to place an immediate moratorium on the use of alcohol breatherlysers at all roadblocks,” Middleton said.

He said this wouldn't hamper the policing of drink driving or driving under the influence — “but reduces risk to life and limb we currently face aligned to the spread of the coronavirus”.