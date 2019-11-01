Soweto marathon off to racing start

A founding member of the Soweto Marathon has urged more runners to compete in the 42.2km marathon to increase the appeal of the race.

The marathon has attracted 40,000 runners from across the globe and has three categories in which runners will participate in on Sunday.

Thulani Sibisi, 66, who spoke to Sowetan yesterday, just three days before the marathon, said he was impressed with the high number of participants, but said only a fraction would be taking part in the 42.2km race.

"We want a large turnout because that will help us get more sponsors and make a shift of the marathon from being the biggest on the continent to being one of the biggest on the planet," Sibisi said.

He said he was proud that the marathon had grown since its first instalment in 1991, but believes that it can grow bigger.

"In 1991, we had 500 participants and the race took place at Orlando Stadium. We were sponsored by M-Net but we didn't get a sponsor in 1992. Old Mutual came on board in 1993 and they helped us greatly in growing the marathon," he said.

Dozens of participants gathered at the FNB Stadium yesterday to collect their running packs ahead of Sunday's race.

Sibusiso Ngema, 34, told Sowetan he was excited about taking part in the 21.1km race for the third time.