Kevin Anderson in line for ATP award

By Craig Ray - 18 October 2018 - 09:41
Kevin Anderson of South Africa in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Shanghai Masters in Shanghai, China, on October 12, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song

South Africa’s Kevin Anderson’s superb 2018 season just keeps getting better after he was nominated for an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) award on Thursday.

Anderson‚ 32‚ has been nominated alongside Roger Federer‚ Rafa Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro in for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award.

The nomination is recognition for the player who‚ throughout the year‚ conducted himself at the highest level of professionalism and integrity. The player whom competed against his fellow players with the utmost fairness and who promoted the game through his off-court activities.

In July Anderson hit a record high ranking of No 5 after making the Wimbledon final.

He beat Roger Federer and John Isner in two epic five-set marathons in the quarterfinals and semi-finals respectively before eventually losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Anderson’s reaction to his victory over Isner‚ in match that lasted 6hr 35 minutes‚ with the 26-24 fifth set alone taking 175 minutes‚ was widely praised.

He was quick to recognise his opponent’s contribution to a match that made history‚ and also to commiserate with Isner’s obvious disappointment.

“It was tough on both of us and in the end you feel like this is a draw for both of us‚” Anderson said immediately after beating Isner on Centre Court.

“Somebody has to win. John is a great guy and I really feel for him because I don’t know how I would take that if I were on the opposite side.

"I apologise if I’m not more excited right now‚ but I have a lot of mixed emotions.”

Anderson is currently ranked No 8 in the world and is well positioned to make the next month’s ATP World Finals in London for the first time.

