Hike cigarettes tax by 70%, urges anti-smoking council

The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) is lobbying government to increase tax on cigarettes by 70%.

Increasing excise taxes is, according to NCAS executive director Savera Kalideen, the best way to reduce consumption and address the deficit between money spent on prevention versus the treatment of diseases caused by smoking.

"The tax increase means the price of the product increases, making it less affordable to the smoker. Higher prices also discourage adolescents and teenagers from starting to smoke," Kalideen said yesterday.

"Smokers therefore either cut down or stop completely. This, in turn, reduces the tobacco-related harm, including the burden of disease and death.

"Taxes collected from tobacco sales do not cover harm caused by the cigarettes they produce - R13bn in tax income versus R59bn in tobacco-

related harm," she explained.