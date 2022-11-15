×

Soccer

Returning Davids vows to rescue Maritzburg United

Coach says he'll hit the ground running as he understands club's culture

15 November 2022 - 09:35
Neville Khoza Journalist
Fadlu Davids has rejoined Mritzburg United as coach.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United new coach Fadlu Davids has vowed to hit the ground running when the DStv Premiership resumes in December.

Davids rejoined the club yesterday after the departure of John Maduka last month following a string of poor results that saw the club drop to the bottom of the table with just 11 points from 13 matches.

Davids was in charge of the club as head coach between March 2017 and December 2018 and led the Team of Choice to the highest position ever in the Premiership  when they finished in fourth place in the 2017/18 season.

He also reached the Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Free State Stars.

The coach believes having been at the club before will help him succeed in his return. “I am really excited to be back here and having been here as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Davids was quoted in the club statement.

“I understand the club quite well and it will make it easy for my technical team and players to hit the ground running.”

Meanwhile, club chairman Farouk Kadodia is optimistic that Davids will save them from facing the chop having enjoyed success in the past. “Fadlu is one of the youngest coaches in the game and we are pleased to have been able to bring him back to the club,” Kadodia said.

“We have achieved success together previously and had some memorable moments, and while the short-term objective is to get the team out of our current position, we look forward to creating and producing the brand of football which we as the club aspire to.”

Davids will have all the time to work on his team during the Fifa World Cup break in Qatar. The Team of Choice will then resume their league matches after the break with a home match against TS Galaxy on December 30.

