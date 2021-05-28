Celebrity make-up artist shaped her career at a TVET college

You don’t have to study at a university to secure your future as furthering your studies through a TVET college will help you gain valuable skills.

Government has been encouraging youth to consider enrolling at TVET colleges, to gain the skills needed to address the skills gaps in the economy.

Celebrity make-up artist and businesswoman Amanda Nyoka (31) is putting the skills she learnt at a TVET college to good use.

Nyoka, who was born in Uitenhage and grew up in Addo in the Eastern Cape, obtained a marketing diploma from the Eastcape Midlands TVET College in 2011.

She is the founder and owner of beauty business Amish Beauty and Glam and skincare range Amish Healthy Skin, and uses her skills to market her brand and grow her business.

“You need to take anything you do seriously if you want to succeed. It does not matter where you study, whether it’s at a TVET college or university,” says Nyoka.

“The best thing about studying at a TVET college is that you are taught theory and practical work, which helps you to acquire the skills you need in the workplace,” she adds.

The self-taught beautician drew inspiration to start her business from her financial struggles.

“I volunteered at Bay TV’s make-up department in 2013, but I needed an income so started doing make-up for weddings and parties.

“I posted my work on social media and, because I’m good at what I do, people supported me. I never looked back.”

Nyoka also completed a film and television production course at Feline Technology in 2015.

In 2017, she registered Amish Beauty and Glam, which specialises in make-up, hairstyling, nails and wardrobe styling for television, weddings, functions and special occasions.

Through the business, she has done many celebrities’ make-up, including Zandile Khumalo, Busiswa, Zahara and Deborah Fraser.

Her Amish Healthy Skin range is the result of an experiment.

“I like doing research and learning things on my own. I started mixing my own butter for my body and hair and I’ve always been interested in organic oils. That’s how I started making body lotion, which I turned into a business.”

Nyoka has dreams of owning a workshop to manufacture more products. Her product range already includes tissue oil, body lotion, face cream and face serum oil.

There are 50 registered and accredited public TVET colleges in the country. For more information or to enrol at your nearest TVET college, go to www.tvetcolleges.co.za

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.