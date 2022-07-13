These new arrivals from Fenty Skin and Beauty are wish list worthy

Dubbed the most-anticipated beauty drop of the year, Rihanna's coveted brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin landed in SA in May.

The unforgettable launch party, hosted by Fenty Beauty global makeup artist, Hector Espinal, saw more than 300 A-listers gather in Joburg to celebrate the arrival of these truly inclusive skincare and beauty ranges, which are designed to work across all skin types and tones.

Now local beauty aficionados have something else to celebrate: there are two freshly-launched Fenty products to add to their makeup and skincare arsenals. This includes the Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain and Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask.

Let's take a closer look at these new arrivals, plus other noteworthy Fenty Beauty and Skin buys that warrant a spot on your wish list:

Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

“Makeup is all about play, and when I was developing this lip stain, I had so much fun,” says Rihanna. “This product just hits different. You get that sexy, wet-look shine and your lips feel super hydrated.”