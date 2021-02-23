Beauty products saw 35% growth, 6 new staff

Afri-Berry blooms despite Covid-19 lockdown

Founder of Afri-Berry skincare products Kelebohile Moeng is thanking her lucky stars that she never sold her company when she was struggling to find a market.



Today, Afri-Berry, that she co-owns with her husband, is one of the fast-growing small enterprises and is an award-winning manufacturer of high-end skin, body and hair repair products...