Beauty products saw 35% growth, 6 new staff
Afri-Berry blooms despite Covid-19 lockdown
Founder of Afri-Berry skincare products Kelebohile Moeng is thanking her lucky stars that she never sold her company when she was struggling to find a market.
Today, Afri-Berry, that she co-owns with her husband, is one of the fast-growing small enterprises and is an award-winning manufacturer of high-end skin, body and hair repair products...
