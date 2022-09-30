Mo’ustache, mo’ problems

It’s no secret that the seemingly global obsession with becoming a member of the beard gang has opened up new avenues in the world of grooming.

This season sees the comeback of the much-debated moustache — a rather contentious sub-culture within the beard gang that has the world divided.

Gents, if we’re being honest — it’s not easy to pull off a moustache; in fact, some may even say it has the potential to drop a man’s cool factor by a landslide. Somewhere between creepy stranger and old-school 1970s aesthetic lies the confusing love for the good ol’ stache. It is paradoxically cool in its uncoolness.

Male celebrities have been championing this cool-uncool trend in recent years, with pop-culture icons such as Michael B Jordan, Idris Elba, The Weeknd, and Childish Gambino all letting their moustaches take centre stage.

With Movember coming up, we anticipate that gents are already starting to grow out an impressive sample. If you’re thinking about joining the Moustache Gang, we have the tips you need to choose the best style for your face shape and keep it looking fresh.