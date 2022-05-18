Natural hair is key to identity of black people

The US is close to passing the Crown Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) which seeks to end hair discrimination in schools and work environments. The Act must still be approved by the Senate, and President Joe Biden has urged lawmakers to swiftly pass the law.



The US legislation will ensure that black students are not prohibited from attending or participating in school events because of their natural hair, that black employees are not subject to pretextual firing or negative employment actions because of their hair texture or style, and that black people are accorded dignity and respect in choosing to embrace a natural hairstyle...